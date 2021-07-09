Cancel
DC's Stargirl Season 2 Images: Courtney & Crew Need "Summer School"

By Ray Flook
bleedingcool.com
 11 days ago

Cover picture for the articleA little less than a month after The CW released an extended trailer for the second season of DC's Stargirl and only a little more than a month before the series makes its return (on August 10th), viewers are getting a huge preview image drop courtesy of the network. How huge? How about preview images for "Summer School: Chapter 1"? While the newest version of the JSA may be looking to hang up their spandex now that the Injustice Society is defeated, Courtney aka Stargirl (Brec Bassinger) senses bigger threats on the horizon- and unfortunately, she's right. And the biggest threat of all will hit our heroes where they're the most vulnerable- because doubts and insecurities are what Eclipso (Nick Tarabay) feeds on. So as you're about to see, it looks like it's time for a little "Summer School" to be the heroes they'll need to be.

