Do you have a Rockford event or attraction that you shamefully have never gone to?. It's alright if you do. This is a safe place. A trust tree if you will. We had our good friend Laura Gibbs Green on the show this morning to talk about what the Rockford Park District has to do in town over the weekend. I admitted to Laura that I had gone to the Nicholas Conservatory for the first time the other day to see if the corpse flower had bloomed yet. When I said that I had never been there, I definitely felt a twinge of shame.