Tulsa, OK

Broken Arrow man faces charges in connection with bomb threats sent to Sen. Jim Inhofe, Rep. Rashida Tlaib

By Curtis Killman
Tulsa World
 14 days ago

A Broken Arrow man faces federal charges in connection with fake bomb threats sent to U.S. Sen. Jim Inhofe and Michigan Congresswoman Rashida Tlaib. Jeremy Quenton Bell, 41, faces two counts in Tulsa federal court of conveying false and misleading information concerning an explosive device. He made an initial appearance Thursday after he was arrested earlier in the day.

