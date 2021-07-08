Cancel
Public Safety

Woman Tells Cops It’s Her Weird Friends Fault For Excessively Speeding on I-90

By JB Love
967 The Eagle
967 The Eagle
 12 days ago
Cover picture for the article

We all have weird friends. Maybe you're thinking, "No, I really don't." If that is you, you're the weird friend of your group. (Don't worry, it's a fun title.) A Woman for North Dakota was visiting friends in Minnesota when some weirdness erupted. Whatever happened was enough for the 36-year-old woman to hop in her car and burn rubber. That's when she caught the attention of police in Wisconsin.

