Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
MLB

Mets-Pirates Rained Out, Will Play Doubleheader Saturday

By John Lydic
erienewsnow.com
 11 days ago

Cover picture for the articleNEW YORK (AP) — A game scheduled between the New York Mets and Pittsburgh Pirates has been postponed due to rain and will be made up as part of a doubleheader Saturday. The teams will play a single-admission twinbill beginning at 4:10 p.m. Saturday, trying to make up the game during Pittsburgh's only scheduled visit to the Big Apple this season. It's the second rainout this week for the Mets, who waited nearly 2 1/2 hours Tuesday to play the Brewers before owner Steve Cohen tweeted that the game was called off. New York made it up Wednesday as part of its ninth doubleheader this season.

www.erienewsnow.com

Comments / 0

RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
New York State
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Brewers#Doubleheader#Mets Pirates Rained Out#Ap#The New York Mets#The Big Apple
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
MLB Teams
Pittsburgh Pirates
News Break
MLB
MLB Teams
New York Mets
News Break
Baseball
News Break
Sports
Related
MLBYardbarker

Notebook: Mets-Pirates Rained Out, Nimmo Dealing With Shoulder Soreness, Stock Optioned To Syracuse

In the words of the great DJ Khaled in reference to all the postponed Mets games this season: "Anotha one." The Mets suffered their second postponement in the last three days and third in the past week due to heavy rain storms and flooding. And they will now be forced to play their 10th doubleheader of the season, as well as four games in three days against the Pirates over the weekend.
MLBYardbarker

Pirates Score Four Unanswered To Hand Mets Game 1 Doubleheader Loss

For the second straight day, the Mets found themselves in a 2-2 tie with the last-place Pirates in Game 1 of their doubleheader on Saturday. But Pittsburgh's four unanswered runs against the Mets' pitching staff ultimately doomed the Amazins', who dropped the first game by a score of 6-2. With...
MLBYardbarker

Megill Solid; Mets Redeem Themselves To Split Doubleheader With Pirates

After losing Game 1 of their doubleheader with the Pirates on Saturday afternoon, the Mets bounced back to notch a 4-2 win in the nightcap. Mets rookie Tylor Megill continued to show promise in his young big-league career with another impressive performance in his fourth major league start. Although Megill only lasted 3.2 innings, he allowed one run on four hits, and struck out seven batters.
MLBFingerLakes1

Mets-Pirates game postponed due to rain

Hardly a week passes without a postponement for the Mets, who have endured near-constant weather issues throughout this season. Their latest postponement occurred on Thursday, when heavy rain prevented them from playing their scheduled game against the Pirates at Citi Field. The teams will make it up as part of a single-admission doubleheader beginning at 4:10 p.m. ET on Saturday.
MLBnorthwestgeorgianews.com

Mets' Jacob deGrom (forearm) scratched from Monday start

New York Mets right-hander Jacob deGrom was scratched from his upcoming Monday start against the Cincinnati Reds due to forearm tightness, manager Luis Rojas said prior to Saturday's game against the host Pittsburgh Pirates. Rojas said deGrom experienced issues during Friday's side throwing session. Rojas said an MRI exam revealed...
MLBPittsburgh Post-Gazette

Tyler Anderson homers, Max Kranick stumbles as Pirates split doubleheader with Mets

NEW YORK CITY — The story of the Pirates’ doubleheader with the New York Mets is best told through their starting pitchers. In the first game, left-hander Tyler Anderson was solid on the mound, pitching five innings and allowing just two runs on six hits. More notably, though, he drove in the game-winning run, sending a solo home run over the wall in right-center to give the Pirates the lead and send them on their way to a 6-2 victory.
MLBLarry Brown Sports

Francisco Lindor’s absence hurt Edwin Diaz during meltdown?

The New York Mets suffered about as bad a loss as one can on Saturday night, and manager Luis Rojas thinks Francisco Lindor’s absence was a particularly notable factor. The Mets took a 6-0 lead into the bottom of the eighth inning against the Pittsburgh Pirates. Seth Lugo promptly gave up five runs to cut the lead to 6-5. The Mets added another run in the ninth, but closer Edwin Diaz loaded the bases in the bottom of the inning and gave up a two out walkoff grand slam to Jacob Stallings.
MLBPosted by
FanSided

NY Mets: 4 trades for a pitcher to ease our Jacob deGrom injury pain

Jacob deGrom has landed on the 10-day IL with forearm tightness. It’s the worst nightmare New York Mets fans could have experienced. Without him for an extended period of time, the club’s chances at maintaining their lead atop to the National League East feels a whole lot tougher. Fortunately, this...
MLBnumberfire.com

Michael Perez catching for Pirates Sunday

The Pittsburgh Pirates listed Michael Perez as their catcher for Sunday's game against the New York Mets. Perez will handle catching duties and bat seventh, while Jacob Stallings takes the game off. Perez has a $2,000 salary on FanDuel and is projected to score 7.7 fantasy points against the Mets.
MLBABC News

New York Mets put ace Jacob deGrom on injured list with forearm injury

The New York Mets have placed ace Jacob deGrom on the 10-day injured list retroactive to July 15 with tightness in his right forearm. DeGrom felt discomfort Friday while throwing a bullpen session at Pittsburgh, manager Luis Rojas said Saturday. An MRI hours later showed there was forearm tightness but no structural damage.
MLBtonyspicks.com

New York Mets vs Pittsburgh Pirates 7/18/2021 Picks Predictions Previews

The New York Mets and the Pittsburgh Pirates will conclude their three-game series at the PNC Park in Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania on Sunday, July 18, 2021, at 1:05 PM EDT. The Mets came back from the All-Star break last Friday and earned a 1-4 loss against the Pirates. Francisco Lindor was injured in the game and his participation in Sunday’s match is still undetermined. The team was also defeated last Saturday to a score of 7-9. The Mets are sitting on a 47-42 record as 1st in the NL East standings.
MLBmetsmerizedonline.com

MMO Game Thread: Mets vs Pirates, 7:05 PM

RHP Tylor Megill (0-0, 3.50) vs. RHP Wil Crowe (1-5, 6.05) The Mets try to move beyond last night’s game with the Pirates and avoid the series/season loss to the Pirates with today’s game! Not much positive with yesterday’s game – the Mets bats were flat, they left a ton of runners in scoring position and lost Francisco Lindor to a right side injury. With the way the Mets were working counts and getting on base early, the game felt like it should have been a blowout.
MLBESPN

New York Mets' Jacob deGrom sidelined with forearm tightness; will miss Monday start

New York Mets ace Jacob deGrom is sidelined with right forearm tightness and will miss his scheduled start Monday at the Cincinnati Reds, manager Luis Rojas said Saturday. DeGrom felt discomfort Friday while throwing a bullpen session at Pittsburgh, according to Rojas. An MRI hours later showed there was forearm tightness but no structural damage. The right-hander hasn't yet been slotted back into the rotation and there is no projection on when deGrom might pitch again. He is considered day-to-day.
MLBnumberfire.com

Wilmer Difo batting second for Pirates Sunday

The Pittsburgh Pirates listed Wilmer Difo as their starting third baseman for Sunday's game against the New York Mets. Difo will bat second and play third base while Ke'Bryan Hayes takes the afternoon off. Difo is projected to score 9.5 fantasy points against the Mets and has a $2,000 salary...
MLBCBS Sports

Pittsburgh Pirates

Nogowski went 1-for-5 with a two-run double in Sunday's 7-6 loss to the Mets. He's started 10 consecutive games at first base for the Bucs, going 19-for-42 with four doubles and eight RBI. Starting first baseman Colin Moran (wrist) still has no return date, giving the 28-year-old additional opportunity at first base. In fact, with Erik Gonzalez (side) also sidelined, Phillip Evans is the only other healthy option at first. Nogowski's small sample size signals regression at some point, but in the meantime fantasy managers continue to enjoy production from an unexpected source.

Comments / 0

Community Policy