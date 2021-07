Kratom is a revolutionary herb that originates from the lands of Southeast Asia and is known for its leaves which can be chewed to relieve pain or can be used as a tea to uplift your mood or even treat diarrhea. Studies have also shown it to be effective against depression and anxiety. It has been used by natives for hundreds of years and is now being appreciated worldwide for its medicinal properties. Especially in the US, it is growing because of its stimulant, analgesic, antidiarrheal, sedative, and euphoric properties. Kratom can be consumed in the form of capsules, extracts, or in the form of powder as well.