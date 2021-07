Olives - one of the foods that can make or break a meal. I LOVE olives. I would say they're one of my favorite foods. Green, black, stuffed, I love them ALL!. However, olives are a very one sided food. You either LOVE them, or you can't even look at them. My boyfriend HATES them, which is good news for me because I get all the olives he doesn't want. It's the same thing with mushrooms. One thing me and my boyfriend both love however, is burgers.