Loki Star Tom Hiddleston Explains His Character's Affinity for Daggers
As much as Thor (Chris Hemsworth) has been synonymous with his hammer (aka Mjölnir) in the Marvel Cinematic Universe, his brother and frenemy Loki (Tom Hiddleston) is the same with his daggers since their debut in the 2011 film Thor. Five MCU films later, the star of the Disney+ series Loki opened up to Entertainment Weekly about the trickster's history with daggers and why it's his preferred weapon of choice.bleedingcool.com
Comments / 0