Loki Star Tom Hiddleston Explains His Character's Affinity for Daggers

Spoilers below for the latest episode of Loki, so be warned!. While fans were almost universally elated, Loki Episode 5 brought mixed feelings for its characters – relief, sadness, doubt, fear, happiness, confusion, more confusion etc. Seeing Loki out of his element continued the narrative set up in Episode 1, but with several new variants added in the latest installment. As if OG Loki and Sylvie weren’t enough to hold our attention, some new variants popped up in the penultimate episode. With Loki serving as his biggest role to date, Tom Hiddleston definitely had some thoughts about sharing the screen with all those other Gods of Mischief for the Disney+ series.