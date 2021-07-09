Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Movies

Loki Star Tom Hiddleston Explains His Character's Affinity for Daggers

By Tom Chang
bleedingcool.com
 11 days ago

Cover picture for the articleAs much as Thor (Chris Hemsworth) has been synonymous with his hammer (aka Mjölnir) in the Marvel Cinematic Universe, his brother and frenemy Loki (Tom Hiddleston) is the same with his daggers since their debut in the 2011 film Thor. Five MCU films later, the star of the Disney+ series Loki opened up to Entertainment Weekly about the trickster's history with daggers and why it's his preferred weapon of choice.

bleedingcool.com

Comments / 0

RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Chris Hemsworth
Person
Tom Hiddleston
Person
Kenneth Branagh
Person
Cate Blanchett
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Mj Lnir#Entertainment Weekly#Javascript#Bleeding Cool Tv#Instagram#Bctv Daily Dispatch#Bleeding Cool
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Entertainment
News Break
Disney
News Break
Movies
News Break
Celebrities
Related
TV SeriesPosted by
CinemaBlend

How Loki's Tom Hiddleston Felt About All Those Other Lokis In Latest Disney+ Episode

Spoilers below for the latest episode of Loki, so be warned!. While fans were almost universally elated, Loki Episode 5 brought mixed feelings for its characters – relief, sadness, doubt, fear, happiness, confusion, more confusion etc. Seeing Loki out of his element continued the narrative set up in Episode 1, but with several new variants added in the latest installment. As if OG Loki and Sylvie weren’t enough to hold our attention, some new variants popped up in the penultimate episode. With Loki serving as his biggest role to date, Tom Hiddleston definitely had some thoughts about sharing the screen with all those other Gods of Mischief for the Disney+ series.
TV Serieswegotthiscovered.com

Tom Hiddleston On Whether Alligator Loki Is A Real Loki

Loki reached its penultimate episode this Wednesday, with episode 5 “Journey into Mystery” following Tom Hiddleston’s trickster as he joined forces with various other Loki variants who had been exiled to The Void, a realm at the end of time. The group consisted of Classic Loki (Richard E. Grant), Kid Loki (Jack Veal), Boastful Loki (Deobia Oparei) and Alligator Loki. Though one of them might be a fraud.
TV SeriesComicBook

Loki: Tom Hiddleston Breaks Down Loki's Evolution Through Season 1

The Season 1 finale of Loki dropped on Disney+ on Wednesday - a post-credits scene confirmed that the series is officially getting a second season - and over the course of the season's six episodes, fans saw the God of Mischief not only deal with the Time Variance Authority, the Sacred Timeline, and even meet multiple Lokis, but they also saw the character go on a journey of self, one that saw the character change and grow considerably by the season's final moments. During a recent question and answer session on Tumblr, Loki actor Tom Hiddleston weighed in on Loki's evolution, saying that this evolution is Loki's only opportunity.
TV Seriesnewsbrig.com

Loki Episode 5 Recap: From Throg to Thanos Copter, Explaining the 10 Easter Eggs Marvel Fans Discovered in Tom Hiddleston’s Series (SPOILER ALERT)

If you haven’t watched the new episode of Loki, then what are you waiting for? The fifth episode of Marvel Cinematic Universe’s ongoing Disney+ series has dropped and it is one action-packed outing, with plenty of laughs, surprises, twists, poignant moments and one sad demise. Also lots of Lokis and lots of Easter Eggs. Loki, directed by Kate Herron, stars Tom Hiddleston in the lead, along with Gugu Mbatha-Raw, Wunmi Mosaku, Eugene Cordero, Tara Strong, Owen Wilson, Sophia Di Martino, Sasha Lane, Jack Veal, and Richard E Grant in the cast as well. Loki Episode 5 Ending Explained: Decoding the Major Character Death and the Final Reveal in the Trippiest Outing of Tom Hiddleston’s Marvel Series.
TV Serieswegotthiscovered.com

Watch: Tom Hiddleston Shares Touching Message To Fans For Loki Finale

Well, that’s three down, infinity more to go. Marvel Studios’ latest TV series, Loki, concluded today with a mind-blowing finale that will leave fans reeling for days. The God of Mischief spinoff was one of the first Marvel shows announced back in the day and it’s fair to say it’s lived up to the hype. The trickster has always been one of the most popular characters in the whole wide MCU, and that’s only increased with him now being the star of his own series.
MusicWBAL Radio

The song Tom Hiddleston performed on 'Loki' debuts on 'Billboard' charts

Tom Hiddleston can add a new accolade to his expansive resume. On Tuesday, the British actor became a Billboard-charting artist. Hiddleston can credit his Billboard debut to the song he belts out in Loki's third episode, in which he stars as the titular Norse god of mischief. The Golden Globe...
MoviesCOMICBOOKMOVIE.com

DOCTOR STRANGE IN THE MULTIVERSE OF MADNESS Will Reportedly Feature Tom Hiddleston's Return As Loki

WARNING: Some Spoilers For The Season Finale Of Loki Follow!. We all thought the Scarlet Witch would be the one responsible for tearing apart the Multiverse in WandaVision, but it turns out it was Loki (well, Sylvie) all along. Now, the stage has been set for What If?, Spider-Man: No Way Home, Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of Madness, Ant-Man and The Wasp: Quantumania, and countless other stories we never expected to see play out on screen.
TV SeriesComicBook

Why the Loki Finale Doesn’t End With a Traditional Marvel Post-Credits Scene

Loki will return in Season 2. That reveal ending Episode 6 of the Marvel Studios series, "For All Time. Always," is a twist on a tradition: a text title card trailing the credits of a Marvel feature film, typically declaring characters like Thor (Chris Hemsworth) or Spider-Man (Tom Holland) will return elsewhere in the Marvel Cinematic Universe. Unlike preceding Disney+ series WandaVision or The Falcon and the Winter Soldier, which end their respective blockbuster finales with post-credits scenes teeing up forthcoming projects like Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of Madness and Armor Wars, Episode 6 of Loki forgoes a traditional tag scene for a stamped Season 2 announcement.
MoviesPosted by
GAMINGbible

Tom Hiddleston Wants To Play Loki Forever, And Marvel Should Let Him

Tom Hiddleston's Loki has long been an essential fixture in the Marvel Cinematic Universe - and arguably one of its most important characters. First appearing as the Norse God of Mischief all the way back in 2011's Thor, Loki ended up being the reason The Avengers ever got together in the first place. His imprisonment of Odin at the end of Thor: The Dark world led to the cataclysmic events in Thor: Ragnarok, and his eventual redemption was cut short by Thanos in Avengers: Infinity War. Except of course that wasn't the end, because Loki survives. It's what he does.
ApparelCollider

'Loki' Costume Designer on Her Key Inspirations and What's Magical About Tom Hiddleston's Pants

When the opportunity to speak with Loki costume designer Christine Wada came up, I leaped at the chance, because there's one aspect of the Disney+ drama that I haven't been able to get out of my head: Loki's (Tom Hiddleston) button-down shirt. While at first glance the shirt, part of the wardrobe given to him by the Time Variance Authority, looks like a traditional business-appropriate top, the shoulder seams indicate that things are not quite what they seem.
TV SeriesComicBook

Tom Hiddleston Reveals What He Loves About Loki and Mobius' Relationship

The final episode of Loki dropped on Disney+ today, and fans were thrilled to learn the show is getting a second season. There are many loose ends that still need to be tied up, including some of Loki's (Tom Hiddleston) newfound relationships. Warning: Loki Finale Spoilers Ahead! After the penultimate episode of Loki featured a loving embrace between Loki and Mobius M. Mobius (Owen Wilson), fans were delighted that the God of Mischief finally had a friend. Sadly, after the events of the finale, everything has been thrown into chaos and Mobius no longer knows who Loki is. While fans eagerly await the characters' future, Tom Hiddleston recently opened up about the Loki and Mobius relationship.

Comments / 0

Community Policy