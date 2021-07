FRESNO COUNTY, Calif. (KGPE)- The presence of the delta variant is increasing in Fresno County, and health officials are urging residents to get vaccinated. “COVID is very, very real, and it’s still with us. It had felt like with the reopening, that we could kind of put it in our rearview mirror and we could get on with our lives. Unfortunately, that’s not the case,” Fresno County Department of Public Health Physician Dr. John Zweifler said Thursday.