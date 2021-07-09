Bill Haisten: ‘50-50’ possibility at TU – another year of fund-raising champion Rick Dickson
On Wednesday afternoon, Rick Dickson bundled together a “welcome to TU” package for new university President Brad Carson. There were shoes (sweet Adidas workout shoes, of course, as the University of Tulsa has an apparel relationship with Adidas). There was a duffel bag stuffed with shirts and shorts, and there was a Golden Hurricane football helmet for display in Carson’s new office.tulsaworld.com
Comments / 0