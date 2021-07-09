‘Jersey Shore: Family Vacation’ Season 4, Episode 20 Recap: Angelina Pivarnick and the Roommates Move on From the Doorbell Videos
Last week, Angelina Pivarnick saw the video doorbell footage her roommates have been withholding. Now, Jersey Shore: Family Vacation fans finally get to see what Pivarnick’s husband Chris Larangeira thinks about the videos. In the season 4 episode “Italian Ice,” the Jersey Shore roommates clear the air regarding the Pivarnick footage. Plus the family gets deep and talks about everything from relationships to marriage and having babies.www.cheatsheet.com
