‘Jersey Shore: Family Vacation’ Season 4, Episode 20 Recap: Angelina Pivarnick and the Roommates Move on From the Doorbell Videos

By Lauren Anderson
 11 days ago
Last week, Angelina Pivarnick saw the video doorbell footage her roommates have been withholding. Now, Jersey Shore: Family Vacation fans finally get to see what Pivarnick’s husband Chris Larangeira thinks about the videos. In the season 4 episode “Italian Ice,” the Jersey Shore roommates clear the air regarding the Pivarnick footage. Plus the family gets deep and talks about everything from relationships to marriage and having babies.

