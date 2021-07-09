Moss: Book II Revealed During Sony's State Of Play
Sony's State Of Play had an awesome VR surprised as we learned Polyarc will be releasing a sequel to Moss called Moss: Book II. The adventuring mouse Quill has returned for a new set of puzzle platforming adventures in the world of, as he seeks to protect the world we previously explored from an all-new danger. You can check out the trailer below along with more info on the game and a quote from one of the team members about the game. As of right now, the game does not have a release date.bleedingcool.com
Comments / 0