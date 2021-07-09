Severe Thunderstorm Warning issued for Dunn, Stark by NWS

Effective: 2021-07-08 20:40:00 CDT Expires: 2021-07-08 20:45:00 CDT Urgency: Immediate Severity: Severe Certainty: Observed Target Area: Dunn; Stark THE SEVERE THUNDERSTORM WARNING FOR SOUTHWESTERN DUNN AND NORTH CENTRAL STARK COUNTIES WILL EXPIRE AT 745 PM MDT The storm which prompted the warning has weakened below severe limits, and no longer poses an immediate threat to life or property. Therefore, the warning will be allowed to expire. However gusty winds are still possible with this thunderstorm. A Severe Thunderstorm Watch remains in effect until 1000 PM MDT for southwestern North Dakota.