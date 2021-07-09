Severe Thunderstorm Warning issued for Dunn by NWS
Effective: 2021-07-08 20:39:00 CDT Expires: 2021-07-08 20:45:00 CDT Urgency: Immediate Severity: Severe Certainty: Observed Target Area: Dunn THE SEVERE THUNDERSTORM WARNING FOR WEST CENTRAL DUNN COUNTY WILL EXPIRE AT 745 PM MDT The storm which prompted the warning has weakened below severe limits, and has exited the warned area. Therefore, the warning will be allowed to expire. A Severe Thunderstorm Watch remains in effect until 1000 PM MDT for southwestern North Dakota.alerts.weather.gov
