A video of two men walking out of a store in Los Angeles went viral this week, and again raised alarm bells on a rise of crime in a number of major US cities.The footage, which appeared on Instagram, shows two men walking out of a Tj Maxx store in Granada Hill, a suburb around 25 miles northwest of downtown Los Angeles, with what appeared to be stolen goods. It took place in broad daylight. One of the men appeared to be carrying an oversized duffel bag on his back with stolen items inside of it, and the other...