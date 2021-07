NBA superstar LeBron James is joining Fortnite as part of the game’s Icon Series, and Epic Games has just put out a trailer and a blog post with plenty of details. The four-time NBA MVP and NBA champion will arrive in the Item Shop this week on July 14 at 8 PM ET. Jame will have two hoodie Outfits, and each one also comes with his Nike LeBron 19 signature shoe in different colors. The shoe hasn’t been released yet so, in a way, this is the only way fans can actually wear them.