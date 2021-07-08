Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Texas State

Officially Official Texans!

By Gunner
Posted by 
LoneStar 92
LoneStar 92
 13 days ago
Cover picture for the article

Well--it's Official! After being in the Great State of Texas for one full year--we just got our final vehicle's license plates switched over from Illinois to Texas! I'm sure there's probably a law somewhere like there is in most places that you need to switch everything over to the new address / state when you move--so we may have been law breakers while we rode out the full year on the sticker we had just gotten before the move from Illinois. It's so nice to see Texas plates on that car now! No more land of crazy taxes and crazy winter weather and out of control traffic! Yay!

lonestar923.com

Comments / 0

LoneStar 92

LoneStar 92

Midland, TX
401
Followers
728
Post
43K+
Views
ABOUT

Lonestar 92 plays the best country music and delivers the latest local news, information and features for Odessa, Texas. Live and local on-air, online and through our free mobile app.

 https://lonestar92.com
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Texas State
State
Illinois State
Local
Texas Government
Midland County, TX
Government
County
Midland County, TX
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Texans#West Texas#Weather
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Politics
Related
West, TXPosted by
LoneStar 92

Gwen and Gunner’s Top 20 Countdown from 2000-Now

This Sunday July 4th at Noon-Gwen and Gunner will count down the Top 20 Biggest Country Hitmakers from 2000-Present! This two hour special hosted by your morning favorites in West Texas shines the spotlight on the biggest artists and songs of the past 21 years. Be here Sunday the 4th from Noon-2pm on Lonestar 92.3!
Midland, TXPosted by
LoneStar 92

Everything Sure Is Green Right Now

We sure have gotten a lot of rain in the past week here in the Midland-Odessa region. It's not only wreaked havoc on roads--causing flood conditions that make driving hazardous because you can't really be sure exactly how deep big puddles / small lakes on roadways are, and whether or not it's safe to travel thru them in your car. Which is also what created the phrase "Turn Around--Don't Drown". It's also wreaked havoc on people's homes along 191 with flooding happening in homes where water doesn't usually flow. Construction along 191 is being blamed for changing the direction of the water flow. It's also ruined many outdoor plans like sitting outside at your favorite restaurant for dinner, grilling dinner and enjoying patio time at home, or going to the pool.
Midland, TXPosted by
LoneStar 92

What’s To Do In The Permian For July 4th!

Hard to believe that June is coming to an end (and hopefully the severe storms and flooding right along with it!). That means it's time to welcome in July and this weekend--it's Independence Day Weekend! A 3 day weekend to enjoy our Nation's Birthday and time with family and friends now that we are beginning to get back to some level of the old normal once again. Doesn't matter if you're young or old-this holiday weekend is always fun for everyone... Well, except for maybe dogs and other animals who might be afraid of the noise the fireworks make. So before we get into the fun--a reminder: Let's be safe, and respectful of neighbors and pets and keep the noise level to the evening sky and then stop on the 4th.

Comments / 0

Community Policy