Officially Official Texans!

Hard to believe that June is coming to an end (and hopefully the severe storms and flooding right along with it!). That means it's time to welcome in July and this weekend--it's Independence Day Weekend! A 3 day weekend to enjoy our Nation's Birthday and time with family and friends now that we are beginning to get back to some level of the old normal once again. Doesn't matter if you're young or old-this holiday weekend is always fun for everyone... Well, except for maybe dogs and other animals who might be afraid of the noise the fireworks make. So before we get into the fun--a reminder: Let's be safe, and respectful of neighbors and pets and keep the noise level to the evening sky and then stop on the 4th.