15 Years Ago–July 6, 2006
Platte City does not automatically plan to extend or increase the selection of utilities nor the accessibility of them to the county areas on the city’s list of proposed annexation areas. The issue will be voted on by local voters this coming November. “The city utility franchise does not control utilities but we permit them to operate in the area,” said Keith Moody, city administrator for Platte City, at the city’s quarterly managers meeting.plattecountylandmark.com
