NEW YORK CITY — The story of the Pirates’ doubleheader with the New York Mets is best told through their starting pitchers. In the first game, left-hander Tyler Anderson was solid on the mound, pitching five innings and allowing just two runs on six hits. More notably, though, he drove in the game-winning run, sending a solo home run over the wall in right-center to give the Pirates the lead and send them on their way to a 6-2 victory.