Don Mattingly to return as Marlins' manager in 2022

Neidert was recalled from Triple-A Jacksonville on Thursday, Jordan McPherson of the Miami Herald reports. Neidert has served as a starter for the major-league club to begin the season, and he's posted a 5.63 ERA and 1.88 WHIP in 16 innings across four starts. However, he'll likely be available out of the bullpen as a long reliever in the days leading up to the All-Star break after right-hander Jordan Holloway was sent down in a corresponding move.