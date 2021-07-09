More than $9M raised for Appeal 2021

Catholic Charities of Buffalo says that Appeal 2021 in support of Catholic Charities and the Fund for the Faith has raised $9,037,185.95, in cash and pledges, representing 90.3% of its $10 million goal.

“While the last year and a half has taken a physical, mental and financial toll on many in our community, the generosity of Western New Yorkers is unwavering,” said Deacon Steve Schumer, president and CEO, Catholic Charities. “Thank you for your gracious support of Appeal 2021. We anticipate that there will continue to be some difficult times in the weeks and months ahead and as always Catholic Charities stands ready to serve, encourage, and most importantly provide hope to our neighbors who need it most.”

The annual Appeal helps fund 57 programs and services administered by Catholic Charities at dozens of sites across all eight counties of Western New York, along with several ministries that benefit all parishes through the Diocese of Buffalo’s Fund for the Faith. Catholic Charities’ programs and services helped more than 149,000 individuals of all faiths, ages and ethnicities in 2020. These included basic emergency assistance, food pantries, mental health and substance use treatment, educational and vocational advancement services, family safety and stabilization services, immigration and refugee assistance, and youth and family support services.

“On behalf of Appeal 2021, thank you to our nearly 30,000 donors who took to heart the commandment, ‘Love your neighbor as yourself’ and generously gave to support individuals and families throughout our community,” said Rick Cronin, Appeal 2021 chair. “Catholic Charities is a beacon of hope for so many and funds raised throughout the Appeal are crucial in ensuring these important programs and services continue.”

The theme of Appeal 2021 was “HOPE” and the patron saint was St. Ignatius of Loyola. In 2020, more than $8.4 million was raised during the annual Appeal that also carried a $10 million goal.

Donors can continue to support the work of Catholic Charities and the Fund for the Faith at ccwny.org/donation.