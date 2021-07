Ninjas in Pyjamas welcomed Adam "ec1s" Eccles as the new in-game leader of their Valorant team on Tuesday. The 21-year-old British player was formerly a Team Liquid captain. "It's a great feeling and an honor to be joining NIP: an organization that I've watched since I was a little kid many years ago," ec1s said in a team news release. "Seeing their legendary CS:GO rosters winning events, I always aspired to get there one day.