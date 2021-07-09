NCPDP Announces New Senior Vice President, Innovation, Richard Sage

Customer experience leader brings his experience with insights, data/analytics, design, transformation, AI/ML, and customer-led culture to Medallia. Medallia, Inc. the global leader in customer and employee experience management,announced Bill Staikos has joined the company as Senior Vice President of Industry Solutions. With more than 25 years in financial services and a primary focus on driving customer and employee experience excellence, Bill is a recognized client advocate with proven expertise in envisioning and executing holistic customer-centric strategies. He hosts an award-winning podcast, Be Customer Led, with listeners in nearly 80 countries, and is also co-founder of Monday Mentor Meetup, a LinkedIn group dedicated to helping Customer and Employee Experience practitioners accelerate their careers.