Once again, a woman must come to the aid of an improperly trained Instagram husband to set the record straight. On Monday, Justin Bieber posted a black and white photo of himself and his wife Hailey Bieber with the caption, “mom and dad.” The photo was also an artistic shot of Justin’s crotch which is tastefully displayed in a manspreading position with his baby maker covered with just a whisp of leopard print short-short. That caption, combined with Justin’s front and center loins, led fans to the obvious conclusion that he and Hailey were announcing a pregnancy.