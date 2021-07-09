Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Loganton, PA

Nicholas Meat begins new conservation area along Bald Eagle Creek

By Admin
therecord-online.com
 11 days ago

Cover picture for the articleLOGANTON, PA – With the building of the Sustainable Resource Facility (SRF) along Route 880 near Loganton now underway, a new conservation area will be developed by Nicholas Meat as compensation for the forested riparian buffer and watercourse impacts that will occur because of the land development needed for the SRF. This new conservation site, totaling 12.03 acres, will be protected with a conservation covenant that will remain with the land in perpetuity.

therecord-online.com

Comments / 0

RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
Pennsylvania Business
Local
Pennsylvania Government
Local
Pennsylvania Industry
Local
Pennsylvania Society
City
Loganton, PA
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Conservation Area#Wildlife Conservation#Covenant#Srf#Bald Eagle Creek#Un
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Advocacy
News Break
Economy
News Break
Politics
News Break
Agriculture
News Break
Society
News Break
Industry
News Break
Environment
Related
Van Horn, TXPosted by
Reuters

'Road to space': billionaire Bezos has successful suborbital jaunt

VAN HORN, Texas, July 20 (Reuters) - Jeff Bezos, the world's richest man, soared about 66.5 miles (107 km) above the Texas desert aboard his company Blue Origin's New Shepard launch vehicle on Tuesday and returned safely to Earth, a historic suborbital flight that helps to inaugurate a new era of private commercial space tourism.
POTUSPosted by
The Hill

White House looks to cool battle with Facebook

The White House on Monday sought to cool its heated confrontation with Facebook, which had festered over the weekend after President Biden accused the social media giant of “killing people” with misinformation about coronavirus vaccines. The unusual attack by Biden had triggered a tough response from Facebook, and on Monday...
Congress & CourtsPosted by
The Hill

Pelosi weighing GOP picks for Jan. 6 probe

Speaker Nancy Pelosi (D-Calif.) said Tuesday that she has not yet accepted House Minority Leader Kevin McCarthy 's (R-Calif.) Republican picks for the Jan. 6 select committee. "I'm reviewing that," she said Tuesday morning. But opening the door to McCarthy's selections, Pelosi is also emphasizing that those lawmakers who voted...
POTUSCNN

The first Capitol riot felony sentence was exactly the right call

(CNN) — On July 19, Paul A. Hodgkins, the first insurrectionist convicted of a felony to be sentenced for his crime of storming the Capitol on January 6, received an eight-month sentence to federal prison. Federal district court Judge Randolph Moss, former Assistant Attorney General in the Department of Justice, sent a pitch perfect sentencing message in two important ways.
Public HealthPosted by
CBS News

Canada to start letting fully vaccinated U.S. citizens enter the country on August 9

Canada announced Monday that it will begin letting fully vaccinated U.S. citizens into Canada on August 9, and those from the rest of the world on September 7. Officials said the 14-day quarantine requirement will be waived as of August 9 for eligible travelers who are currently residing in the U.S. and have received a full course of a COVID-19 vaccine approved for use in Canada.

Comments / 0

Community Policy