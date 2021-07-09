Nicholas Meat begins new conservation area along Bald Eagle Creek
LOGANTON, PA – With the building of the Sustainable Resource Facility (SRF) along Route 880 near Loganton now underway, a new conservation area will be developed by Nicholas Meat as compensation for the forested riparian buffer and watercourse impacts that will occur because of the land development needed for the SRF. This new conservation site, totaling 12.03 acres, will be protected with a conservation covenant that will remain with the land in perpetuity.therecord-online.com
Comments / 0