If Marcellus Eldredge could have stood on the front lawn of the Eldredge Public Library Sunday, he would have no doubt been cheered by the crowd that gathered to celebrate the 125th anniversary of the historic building opening its doors to the public. He would have heard town officials and library staff praise his vision and legacy, and heard the words he spoke at the building's dedication on July 4, 1896 echoed back, still as relevant today as they were then. He would have marveled that after a century and a quarter, the appearance of the stately building had not changed.