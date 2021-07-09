Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Public Health

Australia shares set for worst day in nearly 3 weeks as virus bites

By Reuters Staff
Posted by 
Reuters
Reuters
 11 days ago

July 9 (Reuters) - Australian shares fell more than 1% in early trade on Friday and were set for their biggest drop in nearly three weeks, as the country’s most populous state battled a growing cluster of the highly infectious Delta variant of the coronavirus.

The S&P/ASX 200 index declined 1.22% to 7,252.1 by 0045 GMT after two straight sessions of gains. For the week, it was down 0.8%.

Elsewhere, Japan’s Nikkei was down 1.52%, while S&P 500 E-minis futures fell 0.13%.

On Thursday, the state of New South Wales reported its biggest daily rise in locally acquired cases of COVID-19 this year, raising fears of a further extension in restrictions.

Australian Prime Minister Scott Morrison on Friday said Pfizer would increase COVID-19 vaccine delivery to about one million doses a week from July 19, more than tripling shipments, as Sydney battles its worst outbreak of this year.

Australian shares also tracked a weak finish on Wall Street. Overnight, all three major U.S. indexes fell as doubts about the pace of recovery in the world’s biggest economy drove a broad sell-off.

Tech stocks were the top losers in Australia with a drop of about 2.8% and were set their worst session in more than a week. Buy-now-pay-later company Afterpay lost 3.9%, while artificial intelligence company Appen fell 2%.

Financials fell more than 1% and hit their lowest in over six weeks, with the so called “big four” shedding between 1% and 1.2%.

Mining stocks slipped after two straight sessions of gains as iron ore prices slid on demand worries. Global miners BHP Group and Rio Tinto lost 0.5% and 0.9%, respectively.

New Zealand’s benchmark S&P/NZX 50 index fell 0.5% to 12,689.7 and was poised to close the week slightly lower. (Reporting by Soumyajit Saha in Bengaluru; Editing by Subhranshu Sahu)

Comments / 0

Reuters

Reuters

147K+
Followers
178K+
Post
82M+
Views
ABOUT

Reuters provides award-winning coverage of the day's most important topics, including breaking news, business, finance, politics, sports, and entertainment.

RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Scott Morrison
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Nikkei#Economy#Australian#Gmt#Bhp Group#Rio Tinto#S P
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Tech Stocks
News Break
Virus
News Break
Health
News Break
Pfizer
Country
New Zealand
Country
Japan
News Break
Public Health
Place
Sydney
News Break
Coronavirus
Country
Australia
Related
Public HealthPosted by
AFP

Australia records first death in Sydney virus outbreak

Australia announced its first coronavirus-related death in the current Sydney virus outbreak on Sunday, as the country's biggest city struggles to bring the Delta variant under control. The woman in her 90s died Saturday, hours after testing positive for Covid-19, and was also the first death from a locally-acquired infection in Australia this year. It came as authorities announced a record 77 new cases, and warned that numbers were expected to spike above 100 on Monday. "Tomorrow and the few days afterwards will be worse, much worse than we've seen today," New South Wales state premier Gladys Berejiklian said.
Economypoundsterlinglive.com

Pound-Australian Dollar Rate Eyeing 1.89 after AUD/USD Calls Mayday

- GBP/AUD eyes 1.89 with scope for 1.97 multi-month. - As ‘lockdown’ threatens job recovery, RBA outlook. - Any AUD/USD fall to 0.70 may lift GBP/AUD to 1.97. Bank transfer rates (indicative guide): 1.7990-1.8125. Money transfer specialist rates (indicative): 1.8480-1.8516. More information on securing specialist rates, here. Set up an...
EconomyPosted by
Reuters

Australia shares set to open marginally higher, NZ falls

July 14 (Reuters) - Australian shares are set to open marginally higher on Wednesday, with miners likely providing a boost on higher iron ore prices, while investors gauge the looming prospect of a lockdown extension in Sydney. The local share price index futures rose 0.1%, a 77.1-point discount to the underlying S&P/ASX 200 index close. The benchmark closed relatively flat on Tuesday. New Zealand's benchmark S&P/NZX 50 index fell 0.1% in early trading. In its monetary policy review later in the day, the Reserve Bank of New Zealand is expected to leave policy unchanged and hold the official cash rate at a record low of 0.25%. (Reporting by Harish Sridharan in Bengaluru; Editing by Karishma Singh)
Public Healthvidanewspaper.com

Waiting For Vaccine Slows Virus Response In Australia

CANBERRA, Australia — Health experts in Australia warn that the vaccine coverage is so low that more lockdowns are inevitable. According to a government survey, many older Australians are waiting for an alternative to AstraZeneca before getting a Covid-19 vaccine. The Australian Bureau of Statistics reported 35 percent of 50...
Public Healthvidanewspaper.com

Potential Third Virus Exposures Site In South Australia

CANBERRA, Australia — A third possible Covid-19 exposure site, linked to virus-infected removalists, is being investigated in South Australia. However, Premier Steven Marshall said there have been no confirmed local cases linked to the two sites already identified, a service station and a cafe at Tailem Bend, about 100 kilometers (62.1 miles) east of south Australian city, Adelaide.
Worldconchovalleyhomepage.com

The Latest: WHO: Weekly virus cases at nearly 3M globally

GENEVA — The World Health Organization reported there were nearly 3 million coronavirus cases globally last week, a 10% increase that was accompanied by a 3% rise in deaths, reversing a nine-week trend of declining COVID-19 incidence. In its weekly report issued on Wednesday, the U.N. health agency says the...
Economykitco.com

Australia shares log best week in six as BHP hits record high

(Updates to close) By Riya Sharma July 16 (Reuters) - Australian shares ended up on Friday to log their best week in six, helped by gains in the healthcare sector and as mining giant BHP Group hit a record high, with investors looking past the lockdowns in the country's two most populous cities.
Public Healthvidanewspaper.com

Western Australia On Track To Ease All Virus Restrictions

PERTH, Australia — Western Australia is edging closer towards a return to pre-lockdown life despite concerns over the arrival of another coronavirus-infected ship. Face masks are no longer required outdoors where physical distancing is possible and hospitality venues have returned to a two-square meter capacity and a limit of 150 patrons after restrictions were further eased for Perth and the Peel region overnight.
POTUSWashington Post

How Australia came to be ranked worst in the world on climate action

Tim Flannery is chief councillor of the Climate Council and served as Australia’s chief climate commissioner from 2010 to 2013. He was Australian of the Year in 2007. It’s not often that wealthy, sunny, tech-savvy Australia is beaten in a development-goal ranking by countries such as Uzbekistan, Fiji and Albania. But this month, the United Nations ranked Australia last out of more than 170 U.N. members surveyed for action on climate change. It’s a result made possible by the nation’s seemingly endless capacity for self-sabotage.
WorldThe Guardian

Planes to fly empty into Australia as international arrivals Covid cap bites

Stranded Australians bracing for their flights home to be cancelled are furious at the prospect of having to join the bottom of the queue for government assistance to return, as international airlines are told they can only allow as few as five passengers on to their planes to comply with Australia’s soon to be halved arrival cap.
Public HealthFlorida Star

Western Australia On Alert Over Virus Outbreak

MELBOURNE, Australia — Western Australian authorities will consider further ramping up border restrictions for the southeastern state, Victoria, if more locally acquired coronavirus cases are detected. A worsening outbreak of the virus in the southeastern state, New South Wales has spread to the capital of Victoria, Melbourne, where a cluster...
Public HealthTennessee Tribune

No New Local Virus Cases Recorded In South Australia

CANBERRA, Australia — South Australia still has no local Covid-19 infections despite concerns over several hundred people linked to exposure sites near the south Australian city, Adelaide, and an outbreak in Victoria’s southeastern city. About 150 people are in self-quarantine after attending exposure sites in Melbourne; the majority have been...
BusinessPosted by
Reuters

S.Korean stocks set for best day in 8 weeks, virus worries cap gains

* KOSPI rises, foreigners net buyers * Korean won strengthens against U.S. dollar * South Korea benchmark bond yield falls SEOUL, July 12 (Reuters) - Round-up of South Korean financial markets: ** South Korean shares rose on Monday to be track for their biggest jump in nearly eight weeks, although the gains were capped by spiking COVID-19 cases and caution ahead of U.S. inflation data due later in the week. ** The won firmed, while the benchmark bond yield fell. ** The benchmark KOSPI rose 28.56 points, or 0.89%, to 3,246.51 by 0220 GMT, rebounding from a 1.07% decline on Friday. It is set to post its biggest gain since May 18. ** Among the heavyweights, technology giant Samsung Electronics rose 0.50% and peer SK Hynix added 1.26%. LG Chem and Naver climbed 0.84% and 0.36%, respectively. ** Foreigners were net buyers of 10.4 billion won ($9.09 million) worth of shares on the main board. ** South Korea's toughest anti-COVID-19 curbs took effect in Seoul on Monday to quell its worst-ever outbreak, with the country reporting 1,100 new cases for Sunday. ** The outlook for U.S. inflation and the speed of the Federal Reserve's future policy tightening are back in focus ahead of Tuesday's consumer price data and Fed Chair Jerome Powell's testimony from Wednesday. ** Meanwhile, South Korean exports for the first 10 days of July rose 14.1% year-on-year, according to customs agency data, which slowed from a 40.8% surge in the June 1-10 period. ** The won was quoted at 1,146.7 per dollar on the onshore settlement platform , up 0.21%. ** In offshore trading, the won was quoted at 1,145.9, while in non-deliverable forward trading its one-month contract was quoted at 1,145.8. ** In money and debt markets, September futures on three-year treasury bonds rose 0.05 point to 110.37. ** The most liquid 3-year Korean treasury bond yield fell by 1.1 basis points to 1.364%. ($1 = 1,143.7300 won) (Reporting by Joori Roh; editing by Uttaresh.V)
Stockskitco.com

Worst day in nearly three weeks for FTSE 100; banks, miners weigh

(For a Reuters live blog on U.S., UK and European stock markets, click LIVE/ or type LIVE/ in a news window) * FTSE 100 down 1.7%, FTSE 250 off 1.4% (Updates to close) July 8 (Reuters) - London's FTSE 100 posted its biggest drop in three weeks on Thursday, weighed down by heavyweight financials and miners, while betting firm Entain rose on strong earnings and corporate updates.
Public HealthThe Guardian

Disappointment turns into despair in Australia as lockdowns and failed vaccine rollout bite

Once a bastion of Covid success, now two of the country’s largest cities are under tight restrictions amid mishandled vaccine program and growing Delta outbreak. At a press conference on Thursday morning, one day after a lockdown was extended by two weeks in Sydney and a few hours before a fifth lockdown would be declared in Melbourne, the premier of New South Wales grew flustered. “One question at a time. I will get to all of them,” Gladys Berejiklian said. “It is not nice being shouted at.”
Stocksthebalance.com

Virus Fears Spook Stocks; Dow Has Worst Day This Year

Corrects second paragraph to say the Dow dropped as much as 946 points intraday Monday. The story was originally published July 19. That’s how many points the Dow Jones Industrial Average fell Monday, the largest drop for any day this year, as investors grew more worried about the potential economic effect of rising virus cases in the U.S.

Comments / 0

Community Policy