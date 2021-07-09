Britney Spears Tells Her ‘Haters’ To ‘Kiss’ Her Behind After ‘Talking Behind’ Her ‘Back’
Britney Spears is clearing the air about that bathtub photo! See what she had to say. Britney Spears has a pointed message for her haters: “kiss my ass.” The pop star, 39, took to Instagram on July 8 to confirm that a photo she posted a few days prior was, in fact, her amidst ongoing fan theories that the star isn’t always behind her social media posts. The photo in question featured the backside of Britney in a bathtub, but various fans noted the absence of her neck tattoo. Britney cleared the air on Thursday, explaining that she edited out the tattoo.hollywoodlife.com
