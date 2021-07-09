The Florida Department of Economic Opportunity Activates Florida’s Emergency Bridge Loan Program for Businesses Impacted by Surfside Condo Collapse
The Florida Department of Economic Opportunity today activated Florida’s Emergency Bridge Loan program to support small businesses in Miami-Dade County directly impacted by the Surfside Condo Collapse. The application period opens tomorrow, July 9, 2021 and will be available through August 9, 2021. “My administration remains committed to providing resources...capitalsoup.com
Comments / 0