Irvine Police Seek Help Identifying Sexual Battery Suspect

On Monday, May 24, 2021, a man committed a sexual battery against an 11-year-old girl inside Target, located at 13200 Jamboree Road.

The victim was with her family inside the store when a man began following her. The victim briefly separated from her family and went to another aisle. The man approached her from behind and groped her. The victim ran from him and found her family while the suspect ran from the store and fled in a vehicle.

The suspect is described as a light skinned male, 5 feet 7 inches tall, thin build, 35 – 45 years of age, wearing a long sleeve button up shirt with the sleeves rolled up, gray pants cuffed at the bottom, and flip flops. Detectives believe he is driving a 2014-2018 green Kia Soul.

Video of the suspect entering and exiting the store can be viewed at the following link: https://youtu.be/46j0UHUo5YA.

If you recognize this suspect or have any information related to this case, please contact Detective Gavin Hudson at 949-724-7168 or email: ghudson@cityofirvine.org