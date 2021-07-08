21st Amendment Brewery Celebrates 21st Anniversary

(San Francisco, CA) – The 21st Amendment Brewery celebrates the right to be original as they host an epic birthday party at their San Leandro brewery on Saturday, August 21, 2021 (1pm – 7pm). The 21st Anniversary Party(a.k.a. Augustfest) salutes the major milestone of 21st Amendment turning 21 and what better way to ring in the festivities than to throw a big party, with collaboration brews, and release a new 21st Amendment beer?