Doing work: Delta's Kendall Holweg named 2021 Southeast Missourian Girls Track and Field Athlete of the Year
Incoming Delta senior Kendall Holweg may be one of the most well-rounded athletes in the region, as well as one of the hardest-working. “Her work ethic is unsurpassed. She’s just incredible,” Delta track and field coach Gordon Walton said. “There is nothing that you ask her to do that she won’t do. If you were to follow her on a given day, it’s just mind-blowing.”www.semoball.com
