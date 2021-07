Britney Spears’ boyfriend is “ready for marriage and kids” with the singer. The 39-year-old singer – who has 15-year-old Sean Preston and 14-year-old Jayden with her ex-husband Kevin Federline – recently said in court during her conservatorship hearing that she wants to tie the knot and have more children, and it has now been claimed that her boyfriend Sam Asghari is also on board with the idea.