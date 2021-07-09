10249 Willmark Way Unit#EF, Hanover, VA 23005
WELCOME TO WINDING BROOK TOWNHOMES...A BRAND NEW COMMUNITY IN HANOVER COUNTY! Winding Brook matches the affordability you have been looking for with the convenience and walkability you have always dreamed of! The Mozart begins with the perfect in-home office, and the sculptural staircase sets the tone of elegant simplicity. On the main living level, an enormous kitchen with gourmet island opens into a bright and airy living room, perfect for entertaining, and featuring a conveniently placed powder room. Upstairs are two spacious bedrooms with ample closet space, a full hall bath with tub, and a generous owner’s bedroom that features a tray ceiling and a huge walk-in closet. For a truly spa-like experience, the separate owner’s bath features a dual vanity and 5’ shower with dual shower heads. To top it all off, the Mozart includes plenty of parking with a full 2-car garage and 2-car concrete driveway – a must have when looking for a townhome.richmond.com
