10249 Willmark Way Unit#EF, Hanover, VA 23005

Welcome home to the cutest 2 bed, 1 bath condo on the block! This condo is on the main level of a controlled access condo building on Kensington in the heart of the Museum District. Parking is never a problem with the reserved parking in the back and easy street parking too. Your new backyard is a dog park just across the street! The condo itself features a new HVAC system (2020), NEW windows with a warranty transferrable to the buyer at closing, New microwave (2019), New stack washer/dryer (2020) (that's right, laundry IN THE UNIT!!). This is one of those rare opportunities to have a condo in the city with all of the amenities. Don't miss the patio space off the kitchen which is also a great way to zip in a out of your new home. Whether you are living here part time or full time, the unit has everything you need and more! This move-in ready condo kept the charm of the historic building too including the original wood floors, bathroom tile, & glass door knobs. Don't miss the personal locked storage located in the basement. HOA includes exterior building maintenance, landscaping, interior halls and stairwell cleaning, snow removal, plus water, gas, sewer, and trash utilities.