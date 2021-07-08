Cancel
Argyle, TX

Defending state champion Argyle is adding one of D-FW’s best private school football players

By Greg Riddle
Dallas News
 12 days ago

Cover picture for the articleComing off a 16-0 season and Class 4A Division I state championship, Argyle has added one of the premier private school football players in the Dallas area. Jadon Scarlett said Thursday that he is transferring from Flower Mound Coram Deo to Argyle for his senior year. Scarlett, a three-star recruit, is ranked as the fourth-best defensive lineman and the 31st-best overall player in the Dallas area in the Class of 2022.

