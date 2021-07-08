Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Movies

‘Cow’ review: Andrea Arnold’s wordless documentary movingly focalizes the humanity of animals [Cannes Review]

By Caroline Tsai
awardswatch.com
 15 days ago

Cover picture for the article“Okay, so we’re really gonna watch a cow for two hours,” a fellow attendee said, amused and skeptical, just before the 2 p.m. screening of Cow. A few deliberately positioned themselves by the aisles, to make a quick exit. And well… Fair enough. But still: the theater was full. For a mostly dialogue-free, completely unnarrated documentary about two dairy cows to attract this much attention is a testament to the power of British filmmaker Andrea Arnold’s oeuvre, the likes of which include past Cannes entries Fish Tank (2009) and American Honey (2016).

awardswatch.com

Comments / 0

RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Andrea Arnold
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Cannes#Animals#Cows#British#American#Fish Tank
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Entertainment
News Break
Movies
Related
Moviestheplaylist.net

‘A Chiara’: Jonas Carpignano’s Completes His Calabrian Trilogy On An Unexpected, But High Note [Review]

Before Jonas Carpignano makes a movie, first, he must find it. His last two features integrated themselves into the terrain of a distinctly modern Italy and imposed a loose narrative on the real-world subcultures based there, with 2015’s “Mediterranea” joining a group of African refugees and 2017’s “A Ciambra” extending that same observant attention to a Romani enclave settled in Calabria. He collaborates with nonprofessional actors and eschews strict scripting, advising them on the particulars of their character and allowing them to be guided by the authentic circumstances and dynamics setting the scene. More than simply using this reality, he’s allegiant to it, introducing strokes of fiction only to portray these insular communities with more faithful dramatic accuracy. If the rising tide of Chloé Zhao lifts all boats, his technique may now meet with gamer Stateside audiences once his latest Cannes sidebar selection makes it to theaters.
Moviesawardswatch.com

‘Bergman Island’ review: A Mia Hansen-Løve letter on filmmaking with stellar performances from Vicky Krieps, Tim Roth and Mia Wasikowska [Cannes Review]

Mia Hansen-Løve’s directorial style seems to be less about style or genre and more about mood. Her 2018 travelogue romance film Maya had very little in the way of substantial story; it was powered by vibes alone. Perhaps her most ambitious project yet, Bergman Island admittedly has more plot. But it’s the tone carried by Vicky Krieps and a wonderful Mia Wasikowska which bring it to life – and put Bergman Island among the director’s very best work.
Moviestheplaylist.net

‘Between Two Worlds’: Juliette Binoche’s Beautiful Performance Grounds Emmanuel Carrère’s Working-Class Drama [Cannes Review]

The impish, mischievous air of Juliette Binoche is one of the qualities which mark her as one of the most vivid and interesting actresses working today. The star has mastered the art of deploying a sort of disarming silliness whenever things get too serious, with flashes of humor that only make whatever character she is playing seem that much more alive and real. This talent was recently put to most satisfying use in Claire Denis’ “Let The Sunshine In,” where she allowed audiences to both feel for her desperate character and laugh at her sometimes slightly delusional ideas. This quality was also central to Safy Nebbou’s “Who You Think I Am,” although in a more subdued and naturalistic form — but that film also flipped this joie de vivre on its head to show its damaging and dangerous potential. Emmanuel Carrère’s “Between Two Worlds,” premiering at this year’s Directors’ Fortnight in Cannes, takes it further still.
Soccertheplaylist.net

‘The Hill Where Lionesses Roar’ & Take Control Of Their Destinies [Cannes Review]

There will be very few reviews that do not qualify the fact that filmmaker Luàna Bajrami was only 19 years old when her Cannes debut, “The Hill Where Lionesses Roar (Luaneshat E Kodrës),” went into production. Considering how accomplished the drama is on several artistic levels, that badge of youth should be viewed in the context of high praise. Already a veteran actress before she stepped behind the camera (most notably with a role in “Portrait of a Lady on Fire”), Bajrami not only demonstrates an impressive cinematic vision but an incredible eye for talent, as evidenced by the performances of the three lead actresses at the center of her new drama.
Moviesawardswatch.com

Neon’s Sundance winner ‘Flee’ gets trailer and poster

Neon has released the first official trailer and poster for its Sundance winner Flee, the absorbing story of Amin Nawabi as he grapples with a painful secret he has kept hidden for 20 years, one that threatens to derail the life he has built for himself and his soon to be husband.
Moviestheplaylist.net

‘Cow’: Andrea Arnold Delivers A Simple, But Empathic Look At The Lives & Suffering Of Bovines [Cannes Review]

The fact that cows in dairy farms usually tend to have miserable lives should be a surprise to no one in this day and age. This knowledge, however, does not take away any of the power of Andrea Arnold’s “Cow,” playing in the Cannes Premiere section of this year’s Festival de Cannes. Five years after premiering “American Honey” in Competition, the director is back on the Croisette with a seemingly simple film that, in fact, brings up interesting and difficult questions regarding the limits between anthropomorphism on-screen and animal rights — or the lack thereof.
Moviestheplaylist.net

‘Where Is Anne Frank’: The Past Speaks To The Present In Ari Folman’s Spellbinding Animated Revelation [Cannes Review]

A storm rages in Amsterdam, but that doesn’t deter visitors from lining up outside of the Anne Frank House to get a glimpse of her famous diary and gaze upon the rooms she once inhabited. A home address refashioned as a must-see tourist attraction for quick photos and perhaps some short-lived introspection. Outside its doors, a family of refugees becomes homeless when the inhospitable weather tears apart their makeshift shelter.
Moviestheplaylist.net

‘Hit The Road’: Panah Panahi’s Directorial Debut Is Thrilling Cinema & A Breath Of Fresh Air [Cannes Review]

It would be disingenuous not to begin this review by mentioning that, yes, Panah Panahi is indeed related to the titan of Iranian cinema, Jafar Panahi. Panah is the acclaimed filmmaker’s son, and besides going to film school, he has also worked on his father’s films, most recently co-editing his latest feature, “3 Faces.” The most cynical among us may not be surprised to learn that the opening sequence of his feature debut “Hit the Road,” playing in Directors’ Fortnight, alone contains more thrilling cinema than most other films at this year’s Festival de Cannes put together. But a new effortless, clear-eyed talent is always worth celebrating.
MoviesFirst Showing

Cannes 2021: Hang Out with Cows in Andrea Arnold's Doc Film 'Cow'

There will be before Cow, and there will be after Cow. But in all seriousness… Andrea Arnold's documentary film Cow is the latest offering on the Vegan Cinema menu, premiering at the 2021 Cannes Film Festival in a brand new out-of-competition section called Cannes Première. The film features almost no talking, and no dialogue except for a few words spoken in the background by farm workers. There is some music, but that's a different surprise. Instead, the camera focuses on cows at a factory farm in the UK. Specifically one older bovine and two of her calves, which she gives birth to in the film. This isn't the first film to do this – Viktor Kosakovskiy's Gunda, which premiered at the 2020 Berlin Film Festival, also features nothing but footage of farm animals roaming around. But this time we get a much closer look at the brutality of factory farming, and the sickening process of breeding and raising animals solely to produce food for humans – and that's it.
Moviesimdb.com

‘A Hero’: Asghar Farhadi’s Moral Quandary Film Questions The Weight of a Good Deed [Cannes Review]

In “A Hero” (“Ghahreman”), Asghar Farhadi blurs the line of innocence and guilt in a fraught drama about the true weight of a good deed. During a two-day reprieve from prison, Rahim Soltani (Amir Jadidi) and his girlfriend Farkhondeh (Sahar Goldust) discover a handbag full of golden coins. Though Rahim briefly debates selling them to help offset the cost of his debts to Braham (Mohsen Tanabandeh), the gold exchange rate is unsatisfactorily low, and he resolves to track down the original owner and return them.
Moviesimdb.com

‘Hytti Nro 6’: Lonely Strangers On A Train Connect In Finnish Director Juho Kuosmanen’s Linklater-Esque Escapist Drama [Cannes Review]

Cinema’s love affair with trains goes back, of course, to the very origins of the art form, and more than a century later, the flame shows no sign of dimming. To recent examples such as “Snowpiercer” (2013), “Train to Busan” (2016), and the latest of many adaptations of “Murder on the Orient Express” (2017) can now be added “Compartment no.6” (“Hytti Nro 6”) from Finnish director Juho Kuosmanen, premiering in Competition at this year’s Festival de Cannes.
Moviesimdb.com

‘The Divide’ (‘La Fracture’): A Dark, Exhausting Dramedy Chronicles Divorce & the Gilets Jaune Protests [Cannes Review]

A sweeping social protest met with utter chaos in an emergency room—especially to the American festival-goer at Cannes, this brief sounds like an unpleasant evocation of 2020. And indeed, filmed in the immediate aftermath of the gilets jaunes protests in France, Catherine Corsini’s “The Divide” (“La fracture”) both reflects the past year and eerily foreshadows the true disaster in emergency rooms that followed the events of the film.
Moviestheplaylist.net

‘After Yang’: Kogonada Reflects Bittersweetly On The Melancholy Nature Of Death & Existence Through Tender Sci-fi & Technosapiens [Cannes Review]

Quickly become one of the greatest humanist filmmakers we have with the most superb eye for composition in cinema, South Korean director Kogonada delicately breaks your heart in the luminous and exquisitely crafted “After Yang.” If you have children (and or can acutely recall your childhood), you know that precise moment in time when your child starts to gently, curiously inquire about death; what happens to us when we die and then begins to sadly grapple with the concept that all things die, including those we love the most. It’s a lot to grasp, and “After Yang” occupies a similar space, one of innocence, tenderness, heartache, and that reflective contemplation of life, death, and existence from a child-like perspective, but one that quickly matures to something much more profound.
Petsoneroomwithaview.com

Cow – Cannes 2021 Review

Andrea Arnold’s newest film, Cow, documents the daily lives of two cows, Luma and her recently born calf whose birth we witness up close. Arnold focuses on showing what it’s like for them to be treated as a commodity rather than living animals. Unedited takes force us to witness these cows in some brutal situations, being poked and prodded against their will, all while the audience is confronted with the blank looks on their faces – their sounds of anguish being directed right at us, the guilty onlookers.
UEFAimdb.com

‘Evolution’: Kornel Mundruczó’s Drama Is A Misguided Three-Parter About The Legacy of the Holocaust [Cannes Review]

One should perhaps not read too much into the fact that the press screening of Kornel Mundruczó‘s “Evolution” was timed to coincide with the final of the UEFA European Football Championship. But if playing it to an inevitably thinned-out crowd is hardly a mark of confidence, the lack of faith is sadly well-placed: Mundruczó’s return to Cannes is just as messy as his 2017 Competition entry, “Jupiter’s Moon,” confused and glib and at times in even more dubious taste than that story of a refugee gifted with inexplicable, messianic superpowers.
Immigrationawardswatch.com

‘Blue Bayou’ review: Justin Chon’s stunning portrait of immigration and what it means to be an “American” [Cannes Review]

What does it mean to be an American? The question reverberates throughout every frame of Blue Bayou, the new film from Ms. Purple and Gook director Justin Chon, which premiered in the Un Certain Regard section at the Cannes Film Festival. The American identity is the Theseus’ ship dilemma that vexes Blue Bayou: Is Americanness intrinsic, or can it be learned? A feeling or a legal status? Who counts as a “real” American? And most centrally and poignantly, can it be taken away?
Moviesimdb.com

A Family Suffocates In ‘The Restless’ [Cannes Review]

There is a moment of genuine tension at the very beginning of Joachim Lafosse’s “The Restless” that is worth your attention. Damien (Damien Bonnard), is swimming with his son Amine off a boat on the rocky French coast. They are headed back to shore when Damien suddenly stops the boat and jumps back into the water.
Moviesimdb.com

‘Three Floors’: Nanni Moretti’s Latest Melodrama Is Misjudged & Unconvincing [Cannes Review]

Premiering in competition at this year’s Festival de Cannes, ’s wild melodrama “Three Floors” is based on a 2017 Israeli novel called “Shalosh Qomot” from writer Eshkol Nevo and begins with an undeniably tragic event. One dark night on a quiet street of Rome, a drunk driver runs over a lady crossing the road, narrowly avoids hitting a pregnant woman, then finally crashes into a building, landing straight into a family’s living room.
Moviesimdb.com

Bless Us ‘Benedetta,’ For Paul Verhoeven Has Sinned [Cannes Review]

For just a moment, as a particularly sepulchral stretch of Anne Dudley‘s liturgical score plays over a solemn black screen emblazoned with the words “inspired by real events,” you might think Paul Verhoeven‘s gone and gotten serious on us, and that “Benedetta,” his hotly lusted-after Cannes title is going to be, whisper it, tasteful. About 73 seconds later, little Benedetta, the pious, doted-upon daughter of a wealthy lord who’s on her way to become a nun, performs her first “miracle” and gets a bird to shit magnificently into a guy’s eye — phew.
Moviesimdb.com

‘The Story of My Wife’: Léa Seydoux Hypnotic Performance Prevents Ildikó Enyedi’s Drama From Fully Falling Into Tedium [Cannes Review]

A man asks the first woman who enters the room to marry him and then is surprised to find she does not respect him. This sums up “The Story of My Wife” from Hungarian director Ildikó Enyedi, playing in Competition at this year’s Festival de Cannes. It might seem like an unfairly reductive interpretation of an almost three-hour-long film from a respected arthouse director, who won the Camera d’Or for her film “My Twentieth Century” in 1989 in Cannes and more recently the Golden Bear in Berlin in 2017 for “On Body and Soul.” But so little is done with the emotions running through this husband across the years that the ups and downs of his torturous marriage merely register as repetitive blips on a fairly unchanging screen.

Comments / 0

Community Policy