"Shaquille O’Neal? More like Shaquille-Hasn’t-Missed-A-Meal." Once again, it was the NBA's turn to face the firing squad that is Jimmy Kimmel's "Mean Tweets." Even Kimmel not hosting his own show -- he's on an extended summer break now that he's the elder statesman of late-night -- isn't enough to spare the likes of Shaquille O'Neal and Dwight Howard from the love that is their rightful due as living and breathing human beings with some fame.