U.S., Mexico settle first labor complaint under USMCA

The U.S and Mexico have agreed to closely monitor a new union vote for workers at a General Motors facility in central Mexico after a weekslong investigation into complaints that their rights had been violated during a similar referendum earlier this year.

The resolution announced Thursday marks a milestone for resolving labor disputes under the landmark U.S.-Mexico-Canada Agreement and comes as U.S. Trade Representative Katherine Tai concludes meetings with trade and labor officials in Mexico City to commemorate the deal’s one-year anniversary.

“Fully implementing and enforcing the USMCA not only helps workers there, it also helps American workers by preventing trade from becoming a race to the bottom,” Tai said in a statement. “Our agreements must be more than words on a page, and the United States will use every avenue to protect workers and ensure that Americans compete on a level playing field.”

A first of its kind: The resolution is an early test of the rapid-response mechanism that was crafted under the USMCA to quickly investigate and resolve labor complaints raised by any of the three nations who are party to the trade deal.

The so-called course of remediation unveiled Thursday is a first for USTR, and it allows the governments to avoid a labor dispute settlement panel that could have resulted in harsher penalties for the plant. A senior official told reporters that further action could still be taken, including a suspension of trade benefits, if the terms of the deal are not followed.

Democratic lawmakers immediately lauded the agreement as a sign that the rapid-response mechanism was working as designed. The Trump-brokered USMCA garnered significant Democratic support due in part to tougher enforcement of labor and environmental protections.

“For trade agreements to actually protect workers and the environment, they must be enforced,” House Trade Subcommittee Chair Earl Blumenauer (D-Ore.) and Chief Deputy Whip Dan Kildee (D-Mich.) said in a joint statement. “This is an important step forward and our committee will continue to closely monitor the process. Workers have a right to unionize, and we will not tolerate attempts to prevent them.”

About the complaint : A confidential tip earlier this year alerted USTR and the U.S. Labor Department to potential violations of worker protections at the General Motors facility in Silao, a city in the Mexican state of Guanajuato, USTR previously said.

The U.S. government asked Mexico to investigate concerns about voter interference at the facility on May 12, though Mexican authorities had already begun probing concerns about voting irregularities and media reports that ballots had been destroyed. The countries began negotiating a remediation plan on June 25.

“The action announced today complements Mexico’s important labor law reforms, and I commend the Mexican government for taking swift action when they recognized that workers’ rights were denied,” Tai said. “Their partnership was instrumental in addressing this issue and shows that our countries can continue working to strengthen our important trade and economic relationship.”

About the agreement : Union workers at the plant will have a new opportunity to vote on a collective bargaining agreement before Aug. 20 with as many as 32 federal inspectors present to secure the voting site, verify workers’ identification and protect completed ballots, a senior USTR official said. There were just six inspectors during the disputed vote in April.

International observers from the International Labor Organization and domestic observers from Mexico’s National Electoral Institute will also be present to ensure the referendum is above board, per the terms of the agreement .

General Motors must also state its neutrality in the vote and implement a zero-tolerance policy for retaliation.

“General Motors is pleased that Mexico has completed its review of the union’s vote on a collective bargaining agreement at our plant in Silao and that the U.S. and Mexico agreed on a remediation plan to support a free and fair vote in August,” the company said in a statement.

