WATCH: Colorado Rockies get rare road win over lowly Arizona Diamondbacks

Dom Nunez had three hits, Raimel Tapia and Ryan McMahon added two apiece and the Colorado Rockies beat the Arizona Diamondbacks 9-3 in Phoenix on Thursday.

Chi Chi Gonzalez (3-5) pitched five innings and added an RBI single for Colorado, which picked up just its seventh road victory of the year.

The Rockies’ C.J. Cron left the game in the seventh after being hit in the head with a pitch.

Josh VanMeter homered and Josh Rojas and Josh Reddick had two hits each for the Diamondbacks.

Colorado scored first to take its first lead in the series. McMahon led off the second inning with a single off starter Jake Faria and came home on a two-out double by Nunez.

The Rockies added to their lead in the fourth. Yonathan Daza walked with two outs, went to third on Nunez’s single and scored on a base hit by Gonzalez.

Arizona answered in the bottom of the inning. Eduardo Escobar walked, Reddick singled and Stuart Fairchild hit into a double play, driving in Escobar to make it 2-1.

Faria allowed two runs on five hits in five innings. Gonzalez also went five and allowed three runs on six hits, with five strikeouts.

The Diamondbacks took the lead in the fifth when Andrew Young doubled and VanMeter homered, his second of the season, to make it 3-2, but Colorado came back in the sixth against reliever Jordan Weems (0-1).

Cron was hit by a pitch and moved to second on a groundout before Nunez was intentionally walked. Charlie Blackmon singled to drive in Cron and move Nunez to third, and Nunez scored on a wild pitch to make it 4-3.

The Rockies then opened up the lead in the seventh. Tapia and Trevor Story started the inning with doubles, Brendan Rodgers reached on an infield single and Story scored on McMahon’s single.

Reliever Riley Smith hit Cron in the helmet with a pitch to load the bases. He walked to first with trainer Keith Dugger but was removed from the game.

Daza then drove in two with a double to cap the four-run inning.

Colorado added another run in the ninth on Joshua Fuentes’ RBI single.

–Field Level Media

