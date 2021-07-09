Cancel
Edmonson County, KY

Special Weather Statement issued for Edmonson, Warren by NWS

 11 days ago

Cover picture for the articleEffective: 2021-07-08 20:44:00 EDT Expires: 2021-07-08 22:00:00 EDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Observed Target Area: Edmonson; Warren STRONG THUNDERSTORM NORTH OF BOWLING GREEN At 837 PM CDT, a strong thunderstorm was 10 miles southeast of Morgantown, moving east at 25 mph. Winds in excess of 40 mph are possible with this storm. Locations impacted include The north side of Bowling Green, Brownsville, Plum Springs, Segal, Barren River, Bristow, Lindseyville, Girkin, Nick, and Benleo. If outdoors, seek shelter inside a building.

