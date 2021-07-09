Fran Fraschilla Sees Bradley Beal Making ‘Major Impact' in Kobe-Like Role for Team USA
Olympics analyst sees Beal making 'major impact' for Team USA originally appeared on NBC Sports Washington. Set to serve as the color analyst for Saturday's Olympic exhibition game between USA and Nigeria on NBC Sports Network (8 p.m. ET), Fran Fraschilla can recall a story from 2008 when Kobe Bryant was about to play in his first Olympics. Team USA managing director Jerry Colangelo took Bryant aside to explain his role on the team.www.nbcwashington.com
