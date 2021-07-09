Conor McGregor compares Dustin Poirier to Buster Douglas, claims he’ll “correct” his “fluke win”
Conor McGregor believes Dustin Poirier’s TKO win over him was a fluke. Back in January on Fight Island in the main event of UFC 257, McGregor made his return to the Octagon in a rematch against Poirier. In the lead-up to the fight, the Irishman was a big favorite and many expect him to get another early KO win. However, that was far from the case as it was Poirier who had a good game plan and got a second-round TKO victory.www.bjpenn.com
Comments / 0