Conor McGregor compares Dustin Poirier to Buster Douglas, claims he’ll “correct” his “fluke win”

Cover picture for the article

Conor McGregor believes Dustin Poirier’s TKO win over him was a fluke. Back in January on Fight Island in the main event of UFC 257, McGregor made his return to the Octagon in a rematch against Poirier. In the lead-up to the fight, the Irishman was a big favorite and many expect him to get another early KO win. However, that was far from the case as it was Poirier who had a good game plan and got a second-round TKO victory.

