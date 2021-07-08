Tomorrow's birthdays
Singer-actor Ed Ames of The Ames Brothers is 94. Actor Richard Roundtree is 79. Singer Dee Dee Kenniebrew of The Crystals is 76. Actor Chris Cooper is 70. TV personality-turned-musician John Tesh is 69. Country singer David Ball is 68. Business leader Kevin O'Leary ("Shark Tank") is 67. Singer Debbie Sledge of Sister Sledge is 67. Actor Jimmy Smits is 66. Actor Tom Hanks is 65. Singer Marc Almond of Soft Cell is 64. Actor Kelly McGillis is 64. Singer Jim Kerr of Simple Minds is 63. Singer Courtney Love is 57. Bassist Frank Bello of Anthrax is 56. Actor David O'Hara ("The District") is 56. Actor Pamela Adlon ("Louie") is 55. Actor Scott Grimes ("ER," ″Party of Five") is 50. Musician Jack White is 46. Singer-guitarist Isaac Brock of Modest Mouse is 46. Actor Fred Savage is 45. Singer Dan Estrin of Hoobastank is 45. Actor Linda Park ("Star Trek: Enterprise") is 43. Singer-actor Kiely (KEE'-lee) Williams of 3LW ("Cheetah Girls" films) is 35. Actor Mitchel Musso ("Phineas and Ferb," "Hannah Montana") is 30. Actor Georgie Henley ("The Chronicles of Narnia") is 26.
