The Crossover: Should there Be Any Concern Over the Lack of Star Power in the NBA Finals?

Sports Illustrated
 13 days ago

Cover picture for the articleWhoever picked the Suns and Bucks to both come out on top of their respective conferences assuredly has a sizable check coming their way. Some believe this Finals lineup demonstrates the NBA’s parity and is ultimately good for the future of the league. However, save for a few names, the NBA Finals this season lacks the A-List names we’ve grown accustomed to seeing over the last few years. But is that such a bad thing?

