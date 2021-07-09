Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Saint Louis, MO

Hall of Fame baseball writer Hummel covered legendary basketball coaches when they were amateurs

By Dan Caesar
St. Louis Post-Dispatch
 12 days ago

We chronicled the remarkable career of Post-Dispatch sportswriter Rick Hummel in this space last week, when he celebrated his 50th anniversary at the publication. There was so much material and anecdotes about him that some could not be included for the sake of space in the newspaper. But there is one remaining vignette that still is worth telling, and it goes back to Hummel’s days in the Army.

www.stltoday.com

Comments / 0

RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
Missouri College Basketball
City
Duke, MO
Local
Missouri Sports
City
Saint Louis, MO
Local
Missouri Basketball
Saint Louis, MO
College Basketball
Local
Saint Louis, MO Sports
Local
Saint Louis, MO Basketball
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Mike Krzyzewski
Person
Gregg Popovich
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Baseball#Hall Of Fame#Duke Basketball#School Of Journalism#The Colorado Springs Sun#The Post Dispatch#The Ncaa Tournament#Chicago Cubs#Green Beret#Media Views#St Louis Tv#Cardinals#The Air Force Academy#Air Force#The San Antonio Spurs#Nba
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Journalism
News Break
Sports
News Break
College Basketball
News Break
NCAA
Country
Vietnam
News Break
Army
Related
BusinessPosted by
NBC News

4 companies near $26 billion settlement to resolve opioid lawsuits

Three major drug distributors and the pharmaceutical giant Johnson & Johnson are finalizing a $26 billion settlement to resolve thousands of lawsuits over the nation’s opioid crisis, according to four people familiar with the discussions. The four companies – which include Cardinal Health, Amerisource Bergen and McKesson – were accused...

Comments / 0

Community Policy