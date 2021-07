I will be writing this column for a few weeks while Alice is recovering from a broken ankle and taking therapy. We wish her a speedy and complete recovery. Another Decatur County Fair is over and it went well considering the weather. I don’t think we can have a fair without some rain. We owe a big thank you to the Fair Board, Extension Staff, 4-H leaders and, of course, the parents. We have a very good 4-H program and all the kids did a great job with their projects. As we looked at the projects we could see a lot of talent and hard work that went into them. Just keep up the good work 4-Hers, we are proud of you as you represent Decatur County. We will see many of your projects at the State Fair.