Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
WWE

Three entrants added to ROH Women's title tournament

f4wonline.com
 12 days ago

Cover picture for the articleAll but one of the entrants for ROH's Women's World Championship tournament have now been revealed. ROH has announced that Sumie Sakai, Holidead, and Marti Belle will be participants in this summer's Women's World Championship tournament. Sakai was presented with a Ticket to Gold by Maria Kanellis-Bennett on this week's Women's Division Wednesday episode, granting her a spot in the tournament. Kanellis-Bennett then presented Holidead and Belle with Tickets to Gold in a video that ROH uploaded on Thursday night.

www.f4wonline.com

Comments / 0

RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Thunder Rosa
Person
Allysin Kay
Person
Maria Kanellis
Person
Sumie Sakai
Person
Mandy Leon
Person
Marti Belle
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Combat#Roh Women#Women S Division#Aew Dark#Nwa#Tna Impact Wrestling#Roh Tv#Rok C Angelina Love
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Gold
News Break
Combat Sports
News Break
AEW
News Break
WWE
News Break
Sports
Related
WWEPosted by
The Spun

WWE Announces Wrestler Passed Away Earlier This Week

On Thursday, the WWE had heartbreaking news to announce regarding Del Wilkes, who was known as The Patriot in the wrestling community. He unfortunately passed away at the age of 59. “WWE is saddened to learn that Del Wilkes, known to WWE fans as The Patriot, has passed away at...
WWEWrestling-edge.com

Roman Reigns ‘Removed’ From WWE Smackdown

Another edition of WWE SmackDown is in the books and the show this week was without it’s WWE Universal Champion – ‘The Head of the Table’ and current Universal Champion – Roman Reigns. Paul Heyman would give a glimmer on reasoning of why Reigns was removed from this week’s show by stating that his client ‘operates on his own time’. Twitter user PrinceWatercress documented the exchange that Heyman had with ‘Main Event’ Jimmy Uso during the show from Friday. Did Jimmy Uso ‘break character’ with Roman Reigns?
WWEWrestling-edge.com

Sasha Banks Shows Off ‘New Partner’ To WWE Fans?

The WWE SmackDown Women’s Champion Bianca Belair and Sasha Banks had scripted history with their match on Night One of WrestleMania 37 pay-per-view. They became the first women to compete in a singles match and headline WrestleMania, and Sasha may now be teaming with Bianca if the red carpet is any indication.
WWEWrestling-edge.com

Randy Orton Real Reason For ‘Missing’ Raw Leaks

Ring Announcer & Correspondent for WWE 205 Live Samantha Irvin gave a backhanded compliment to ‘The Original Bro’ and former WWE United States Champion – Matt Riddle. During tonight’s edition of WWE Monday Night Raw, Riddle went to WWE official Adam Pearce and Sonja Deville where he presented a note that was ‘written’ by ‘The Viper’ Randy Orton, who was injured. In reality, the note was written by Riddle himself, as cleverly shown with the hand drawn viper snake in the corner of the letter. These Matt Riddle sad WWE text messages just leaked.
WWEwrestlingrumors.net

WWE Releases Six More Wrestlers

Even more down. One of the biggest stories of the year has been WWE’s huge round of cuts. WWE has let dozens of wrestlers go from the company, with some of them being fairly high profile names. Almost no one on the roster has been immune to what has been happening though and that has made for some big shakeups. There were even more of them today and the list keeps growing.
WWEstillrealtous.com

WWE Raw Star Written Off TV?

This week’s episode of WWE Monday Night Raw was action packed, and the next challenger for Bobby Lashley’s WWE Championship was revealed during the show. On the same show Bobby Lashley faced Xavier Woods in a Hell in a Cell match in the main event, and Lashley picked up the win. After the match Lashley continued the beatdown on Xavier Woods continued as Kofi Kingston looked on from outside the cell.
WWEwrestlinginc.com

Carmella Reacts To Fans Not Wanting Her In WWE Women’s Title Match

On Friday’s SmackDown, it was announced by WWE Official Sonya Deville that Carmella, a former SmackDown Women’s Champion, will be taking Bayley’s (torn ACL) place against Bianca Belair for the title next Friday. With this upcoming show being the first in-person event in over a year and a half, anything can happen.
WWEWrestling-edge.com

Vince McMahon Outraged At ‘Broke’ Wrestlers

Vince McMahon is WWE’s Chairman and oversees everything that goes on in the company, right to the very last detail while Triple H is currently the COO of WWE and he is also a veteran in the world of professional wrestling, having competed in several great matches and countless memorable moments during his time as an active in-ring competitor in the company. Roman Reign’s bold message to Vince McMahon was also leaked recently.
WWEWrestling-edge.com

Jon Moxley Offered To Join WWE Raw Stable

It might sound surprising but Jon Moxley(Dean Ambrose in WWE) alongside Fandango and EC3 were originally pitched to be a part of 3MB stable with Heath Slater. The stable actually saw Slater, Drew McIntyre and Jinder Mahal. They did not have the best of runs in WWE and was eventually...
WWEWrestling-edge.com

Linda McMahon Returns To WWE With John Cena

This year’s annual WWE Money in the Bank pay-per-view event was one of the most memorable shows of the year as it was the first pay-per-view event since WrestleMania 37 to be in front of live fans and also featured the return of future WWE Hall of Famer John Cena. While a rare appearance for McMahon, this isn’t the first time this year that Linda McMahon has been on WWE programming.
WWEringsidenews.com

Why Charlotte Flair’s WWE RAW Women’s Title Reign Was So Short

Charlotte Flair is on her way to becoming one of the most decorated champions in WWE history. She lost the RAW Women’s Title on RAW this week, but that still counted as a title run, no matter how short it is. There is a reason why she got such a short reign.
WWECBS Sports

2021 WWE Money in the Bank results, recap, grades: John Cena returns to WWE after epic main event

After a somewhat slow start to the Money in the Bank pay-per-view from Dickies Arena in Fort Worth, Texas, a trio of fantastic matches and the return of the biggest superstar of his era provided a strong close to the show. After a grueling war between universal champion Roman Reigns and Edge, John Cena returned to WWE, seemingly making it known that he was ready for a SummerSlam title shot.
WWEPro Wrestling Torch

7/17 IMPACT WRESTLING SLAMMIVERSARY PPV REPORT: Kenny Omega vs. Sami Callihan for the Impact World Championship, Ultimate X returns, Moose vs. Eddie Edwards, more

SPOTLIGHTED PODCAST ALERT (YOUR ARTICLE BEGINS A FEW INCHES DOWN)... Commentators: Matt Striker, D-Lo Brown, Mauro Ranallo. -Slammiversary promo video with clips of Nashville, Impact alumni, current Impact wrestlers, and clips of a Sami Callihan promo. -Clips of Kenny Omega & Don Callis entering through a private entrance and Sami...
WWEPosted by
FanSided

Samoa Joe is the perfect opponent to send Karrion Kross to the main roster

With Karrion Kross demolishing opponent after opponent, it’s quite clear that he is being groomed for the main roaster. He is definitely on his way to being “made,” so perhaps Samoa Joe is the perfect opponent to send Karrion Kross to the main roster, where Kross can have his dreams of main-eventing WrestleMania realized.
WWEWrestling-edge.com

WWE Blame Big Name For Money in the Bank Disaster

Fans watching WWE’s Money in the Bank pay-per-view event tonight got a unwelcome development as Peacock’s stream suffered through technical difficulties for a good chunk of the event. This affected a majority of the WWE universe. It is being reported that the issues are now taken care of the stream is now working as normally intended. Peacock also had issues during last month’s Hell in a Cell event. Pat McAfee said Edge’s eyes were ‘fluttering like Peacock’ during the main event.
WWEWrestling-edge.com

Undertaker Daughter Calls Out Divas At Raw

Kaia, the daughter of WWE legend The Undertaker seems to be a huge fan of WWE. She had made her presence felt with her mother and former WWE star Michelle McCool at this week’s edition of Monday Night Raw. Undertaker was backstage. Kaia was spotted with Michelle McCool. Kaia was...
WWEWrestling-edge.com

Daniel Bryan Makes Big Move After Quitting WWE

Daniel Bryan is still red hot on the radar as everyone wonders where he will be going to next in his wrestling career. Will Bryan hang it up for good or is there still one last step that he will take? Vince McMahon Outraged At ‘Broke’ Wrestlers. As translated by...
WWEWrestling-edge.com

Roman Reigns Adding Female Uso To Bloodline?

WWE star Naomi, who is the wife of Jimmy Uso, had been performing on Monday Night RAW. But now, it seems she is set to leave the brand. WWE has made a quiet switch in brands for the Monday Night RAW star. As per the reports of PWInsider, WWE sources have confirmed Naomi has been shifted from RAW to SmackDown.
WWEwrestlinginc.com

WWE Hall Of Famer Critical Of Chair Shots During RAW Segment

WWE Hall of Famer Mick Foley took to Twitter this week and reacted to the RAW steel chair shots delivered by Drew McIntyre to Shanky. RAW saw Jinder Mahal, Veer and Shanky come to the ring to celebrate Jinder’s 35th birthday, and to brag about how they attacked McIntyre during Sunday’s Money In the Bank Ladder Match. For those who missed it, McIntyre was carried away from the Ladder Match by Veer and Shanky as Jinder barked orders.

Comments / 0

Community Policy