Three entrants added to ROH Women's title tournament
All but one of the entrants for ROH's Women's World Championship tournament have now been revealed. ROH has announced that Sumie Sakai, Holidead, and Marti Belle will be participants in this summer's Women's World Championship tournament. Sakai was presented with a Ticket to Gold by Maria Kanellis-Bennett on this week's Women's Division Wednesday episode, granting her a spot in the tournament. Kanellis-Bennett then presented Holidead and Belle with Tickets to Gold in a video that ROH uploaded on Thursday night.www.f4wonline.com
