King County Councilmember Dave Upthegrove: Public input sought on new Director of Office of Law Enforcement Oversight

King County Council Seeks Public Input on New Director of the Office of Law Enforcement Oversight

An effective, just and compassionate justice system requires independent oversight and accountability. Recognizing that need, the King County Council created the King County Office of Law Enforcement Oversight (OLEO) to provide independent, civilian oversight of the King County Sheriff’s Office. OLEO has been in operation since 2011 with voters approving expanded authority to directly investigate misconduct in 2015.

The King County Council is now in the process of appointing a new Director of the Office of Law Enforcement Oversight and wants to hear from the public about the two finalists for that position.

The new director will oversee the County’s independent agency and represent the interests of the public in keeping the King County Sheriff’s Office accountable for providing fair and just police services.

Two finalist candidates will participate in the virtual community meetings in July:

July 13: 6 p.m. to 8 p.m. Link: https://ralphandersen.zoom.us/j/95736728480

July 14: 12 p.m. to 2 p.m. Link: https://ralphandersen.zoom.us/j/92385881089

The candidates will speak to prepared questions and then take questions from community members until time runs out. Participants will be asked to complete a survey after each meeting and the results will be shared with the Recruitment Advisory Committee and Council.

For more information about OLEO, visit the Office of Law Enforcement Oversight webpage.

