Energy Industry

Crude Oil and Natural Gas Market May See a Big Move | Major Giants BP, Shell, Exxon Mobil, Saudi Aramco

thedallasnews.net
 11 days ago

Latest Study on Industrial Growth of Global Crude Oil and Natural Gas Market 2021-2027. A detailed study accumulated to offer Latest insights about acute features of the Crude Oil and Natural Gas market. The report contains different market predictions related to revenue size, production, CAGR, Consumption, gross margin, price, and other substantial factors. While emphasizing the key driving and restraining forces for this market, the report also offers a complete study of the future trends and developments of the market. It also examines the role of the leading market players involved in the industry including their corporate overview, financial summary and SWOT analysis.

Related
Energy Industryelectrek.co

EGEB: US was No. 1 producer of natural gas and petroleum in 2020

The US produced more petroleum and natural gas than any other country in 2020. Average US solar construction costs continued to fall in 2019. UnderstandSolar is a free service that links you to top-rated solar installers in your region for personalized solar estimates. Tesla now offers price matching, so it’s important to shop for the best quotes. Click here to learn more and get your quotes. — *ad.
Energy IndustryStreet.Com

Oil Prices Slump on OPEC Output Deal, Delta Variant Energy Demand Worries

Global oil prices slumped lower Monday, pulling U.S. crude prices below the $70 mark, after OPEC members agreed to pare their current production cuts and investors re-set assumptions for energy demand amid the ongoing surge in Delta-variant coronavirus infections. OPEC members, as well as non-cartel allies such as Russia, agreed...
Energy IndustryInvestorPlace

4 Oil and Gas Stocks to Buy for Their Renewable Energy Focus

The year 2020 was a landmark year when it comes to investment in low-carbon energy transition. During the year, total renewable energy investment exceeded $500 billion for the first time. The record investment came amidst the headwinds created by the novel coronavirus pandemic. Clearly, renewable energy investments are gaining traction....
Energy Industryworldoil.com

BHP said to seek an exit from its petroleum business

(Bloomberg) --BHP Group is considering getting out of oil and gas in a multibillion-dollar exit that would accelerate its retreat from fossil fuels, according to people familiar with the matter. The world’s biggest miner is reviewing its petroleum business and considering options including a trade sale, said the people, who...
Energy Industryinvesting.com

Oil Search Rejects Santos Plan for $16 Billion LNG Giant

(Bloomberg) -- Oil Search (OTC: OISHY ) Ltd. rejected a takeover approach from Santos Ltd. that would create a A$22 billion ($16 billion) liquefied natural gas export giant with operations across Australia and Papua New Guinea. Santos made an all-share proposal on June 25 with an implied transaction price of...
Energy Industryrigzone.com

Gulf of Mexico Player May Exit Oil and Gas Industry

(Bloomberg) -- BHP Group is considering getting out of oil and gas in a multibillion-dollar exit that would accelerate its retreat from fossil fuels, according to people familiar with the matter. The world’s biggest miner is reviewing its petroleum business and considering options including a trade sale, said the people,...
Energy Industrygcaptain.com

Chevron’s Carbon Capture Struggle Shows Big Oil’s Climate Hurdle

The world’s biggest project to capture and store carbon dioxide isn’t working like it should, highlighting the challenges oil companies face in tackling their greenhouse gas emissions. Chevron Corp.’s system at the $54 billion Gorgon liquefied natural gas export plant in Australia missed a local government target to inject captured...
Energy Industrywmleader.com

Why Saudi Arabia Hiked Oil Prices So Aggressively

The failure of the OPEC+ talks and the subsequent (albeit gradual) rapprochement of the sides coincided with Middle Eastern NOCs setting their August 2021 official selling prices. The connection between the OPEC+ talks and Saudi Arabia’s expectations was visible in that Saudi Aramco did not issue its official prices up until the last point, publishing them only when the Vienna meeting was definitely and certifiably called off. The delay of Saudi Arabia’s month-on-month hikes only underscores the intent; by hiking August prices across all continents, in most cases beyond the general market’s anticipations, Aramco put across a fairly straightforward message that it does not want the collective OPEC+ action to halt and it will not ramp up production beyond its quota. Other national oil companies followed suit, to varying degrees, and now, with the OPEC+ deal alive and kicking again, it all made perfect sense to do so.
Technologyatlantanews.net

Blockchain Platforms Software Market May See Big Move | Hyperledger, Ethereum, Intel

COVID-19 Outbreak-Global Blockchain Platforms Software Industry Market Report-Development Trends, Threats, Opportunities and Competitive Landscape in 2020 is latest research study released by HTF MI evaluating the market risk side analysis, highlighting opportunities and leveraged with strategic and tactical decision-making support. The report provides information on market trends and development, growth drivers, technologies, and the changing investment structure of the COVID-19 Outbreak-Global Blockchain Platforms Software Market. Some of the key players profiled in the study are IBM, Amazon, Ripple, Hyperledger, Ethereum, Intel, SAP, Microsoft & R3 Corda.
Energy IndustryPosted by
Reuters

Saudi Arabian crude oil exports hit four-month high in May

(Reuters) - Saudi Arabia’s crude oil exports rose in May to 5.649 million barrels per day (bpd), their highest level in four months, Joint Organisations Data Initiative (JODI) said on its website on Monday. Crude oil exports rose from 5.408 million bpd in April, while the country’s total oil (crude...
Energy Industrywestfieldvoice.com

Global Crude Oil and Natural Gas Market Research Report Covers, Future Trends, Past, Present Data and Deep Analysis 2021-2027 By (COVID-19 Impact)

“A SWOT Analysis of Crude Oil and Natural Gas, Professional Survey Report Including Top Most Global Players Analysis with CAGR and Stock Market Up and Down.”. The global “Crude Oil and Natural Gas Market” report offers a planned observation of analyzed data associated to Crude Oil and Natural Gas market. The Crude Oil and Natural Gas market report offers multiple opportunities to various industries, vendors, associations, and organizations offering items and administrations Rosneft, Iraq Ministry of Oil, Kuwait Petroleum Corporation, National Iranian Oil Company, Statoil, BP Plc, Royal Dutch Shell, Exxon Mobil Corp., Saudi Aramco, ADNOC by providing a huge platform for their overall expansion by competing among themselves and supplying reliable services to the consumers.
Energy Industryinvesting.com

OPEC+ Agrees to Boost Output After Saudis, UAE End Standoff

(Bloomberg) -- OPEC and its allies agreed to gradually add more oil supplies to the market after Saudi Arabia and the United Arab Emirates resolved a dispute that was blocking the deal. The cartel will boost output by as much as 400,000 barrels a day each month from August until...
Energy IndustryHouston Chronicle

Oil tumbles after OPEC ends production cuts as Delta variant spreads

Oil prices tumbled Monday after OPEC said it would end pandemic-related production cuts next month, just as a more contagious coronavirus variant threatens to send economies back into lockdown. West Texas Intermediate, the U.S. crude benchmark, plunged 8 percent to settle in New York at $65.79 a barrel. Less than...

