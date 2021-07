The Oelwein Police Department is reporting some recent unrelated arrests and citations issued. The latest was on Wednesday (July 7), shortly after 8am, in the area of South Frederick and 2nd Avenue SE. Officers were sent to check a vehicle occupied by a man who appeared to be unconscious. Police found the vehicle, and the man inside was sleeping. He was identified as 34 year old Joshua DeHart of Oelwein, who admitted that he drove to the area to park. He was cited for Driving While his License is Suspended.